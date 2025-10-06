Bharatanatyam recital mesmerises audience at Shilparamam in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An evening of classical dance unfolded at Shilparamam on Saturday, as part of the ongoing Navaratri, Bathukamma and Dasara celebrations.

The audience witnessed a Bharatanatyam performance presented by disciples of Gurus Ragini Iyer and Rakshitha Raghunathan.

The programme was presided over by Seetha Anand, founder and trustee of Ananda, and VP Anand, chairman and managing director of Ssavy Realty and Aarthik Infra, who lauded the efforts of the dancers and gurus in promoting traditional art forms among youth.

The audience also cheered the performances by Amritha Chebiyam, Ananya Yenamandra, Ananya Anoop, Vaishishtya Manjunath, Shatakshi Thiyagashankar, Anivardhi Vijaibarath, and Nakshatra Suroshi. Special applause went to Amritha Chebiyam, an IB student from one of Hyderabad’s leading schools, for her poise, expressions and mastery of rhythm.

Amritha began her dance journey at the age of five, training in Kuchipudi under Dr Deepika Reddy, and has since been learning the Vazhuvoor bani style under Ragini Iyer, co-founder of Swayuki Nrityalayam. Over the past five months, she and her peers underwent rigorous online sessions and creative choreography, culminating in a captivating recital that reflected their passion and dedication.

Rajesh Chebiyam, executive vice-president at Natco Crop Health Sciences, attended the event to witness his daughter’s artistic journey. The enchanting performance by Amritha and her fellow dancers drew widespread appreciation from guests and the audience alike.