Two Hyderabad residents lose over Rs 49 lakh in investment scams

HYDERABAD: In two separate incidents, residents lost more than Rs 49 lakh in online investment frauds.

In the first case, a 57-year-old man from Himayathnagar was duped of Rs 6.32 lakh by an online platform, NFM Capital Markets. An agent named Amrutha Reddy, who contacted him via Facebook and WhatsApp, lured him into investing in ‘US Gold Stocks’ using a fake trading dashboard showing fabricated profits.

The victim transferred Rs 6.32 lakh through Google Pay and SBI YONO, believing his fake wallet balance of USD 38,694.94 (Rs 34. 34 lakh) was genuine. When the fraudsters demanded additional money for ‘taxes’ and ‘withdrawal charges’, even threatening legal action, he realised the scam and alerted the authorities, leading to partial fund recovery.

In the second case, a 63-year-old investor was cheated of over Rs 43 lakh by scammers posing as representatives of “AXIS Security”, claiming association with Axis Bank. They promised IPO allotments and trading benefits under the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) quota, showing fake dashboards and offering more shares than his balance allowed. When they demanded repayment for the ‘non-interest loan’, he discovered the fraud and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaints, Hyderabad cyber crime police registered cases and launched an investigation.