Armaan Malik: The beauty of music, it has no language

If you’ve ever hummed along to Buddhu Sa Mann, Bol Do Na Zara, Jab Tak, Pehla Pyaar and even grooved to Butta Bomma and Vibe Undi, chances are you’ve been charmed by the voice of Armaan Malik. The young singer, who has made a mark across Bollywood, Tollywood and the global music scene, is all set to return to Hyderabad for a concert this October 11 at Boulder Hills; and his excitement is as infectious as his music. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Armaan talks about Hyderabad, Telugu music, future projects and more.
“Hyderabad has always been that one city which gives me immense love and support. It is always exciting to be back. Every concert I have performed here has been sold out, and touchwood, I am sure this one will be the same. I want everyone to come and have a blast with me because my concerts are always filled with emotions, melodies, dance and memories. With my new hit song Vibe Undi, the vibe in Hyderabad is going to be electrifying,” Armaan says with a smile.
His love for Hyderabad goes beyond music. The city’s rich flavours are as much a draw for him as the audience. “I love Andhra food in general because I’ve grown up eating it. My mom is Telugu, so powders, pickles, gongura — I’ve had them all at home,” he shares, adding, “I also love the core Hyderabadi food like Haleem, which is one of my favourites, and of course, Hyderabadi biryani is top notch. I think any musician who says he’s not a foodie, is lying.” (laughs)
Yet, what surprises him most about the city is its diverse crowd. “I always expected that whenever I perform in Hyderabad, I would have to sing mostly my Telugu songs because the majority of the audience would be Telugu-speaking. But that is not the case, since there are many people, who do not speak Telugu or listen to Telugu music. They really look forward to my Bollywood and English pop songs. So I usually plan a 50-50 setlist with Telugu, English and Hindi songs, although requests often lead me to sing unexpected medleys as well. The audience always surprises me and has loved my music ever since I began releasing songs as a playback singer,” he recalls.
Of the many moments he treasures on stage, one stands out vividly: “The first time I sang Butta Bomma live after it became a hit is something I will never forget. People usually know me for my Bollywood songs, but that track connected with audiences across India. Even in Delhi, people requested it, and that’s the beauty of music; it has no language. You may not even understand the lyrics, but you still connect and vibe to it. That’s always been my favourite moment, just performing the song to the audience, and they singing it back to me.”
His latest chartbuster, Vibe Undi, is a departure from the romantic songs he’s best known for. “Vibe Undi is not a traditional Armaan Malik song. This track carries a completely different tone. When composer Gowra Hari approached me, I was surprised, but he was confident that I could pull it off. I am glad I delivered because listeners are loving this new side of my voice. The song has been sung in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, which makes it even more special,” Armaan expresses, adding, “I have been singing in South Indian languages, since the age of nine. Technically it has become easy for me to sing as I have been singing for years now. I’m used to the pronunciations, however, I do have difficulty with languages like Malayalam.”
Speaking of success, he thoughtfully responds, “I would define success as transient because it is there one day and off the next day. It depends on how you view it, and for me, success is relative. For instance: a beautiful day spent making music, even if the song is not released, is success. However, if the song is a hit, the feeling is different. I feel fulfilled when I create something, so I would say success, in a way, is fulfilment. Although many see awards, views, or streams as success, for me, simply creating, making and sharing a song is success,” Armaan shares.
Looking ahead, the singer is busy working on different projects, “I’m doing a bunch of Bollywood songs that might be releasing soon, and I’m also working on a couple of English pop tracks that I’m really excited about. I don’t want to reveal much because my fans love surprises, but hopefully, in the next year or so, you’ll see all the new music out there,” he laughs.
With his soulful voice, boundless energy and a playlist that spans languages and genres, Armaan Malik’s upcoming Hyderabad concert on Saturday, promises a night full of memories and moments that will linger long after the concert.