Armaan Malik: The beauty of music, it has no language

If you’ve ever hummed along to Buddhu Sa Mann, Bol Do Na Zara, Jab Tak, Pehla Pyaar and even grooved to Butta Bomma and Vibe Undi, chances are you’ve been charmed by the voice of Armaan Malik. The young singer, who has made a mark across Bollywood, Tollywood and the global music scene, is all set to return to Hyderabad for a concert this October 11 at Boulder Hills; and his excitement is as infectious as his music. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Armaan talks about Hyderabad, Telugu music, future projects and more.

“Hyderabad has always been that one city which gives me immense love and support. It is always exciting to be back. Every concert I have performed here has been sold out, and touchwood, I am sure this one will be the same. I want everyone to come and have a blast with me because my concerts are always filled with emotions, melodies, dance and memories. With my new hit song Vibe Undi, the vibe in Hyderabad is going to be electrifying,” Armaan says with a smile.