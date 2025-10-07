At Rs 177 cr/acre, Raidurg plot blurs the gap between land and sky

HYDERABAD: Setting a new benchmark for government-led land auctions in the state, a 7.67-acre (37,153.67 sq. yd) land parcel in Survey No. 83/1, Knowledge City layout, Raidurg, was auctioned for a record Rs 177 crore per acre on Monday. This surpasses the previous high of Rs 100.75 crore per acre achieved at Neopolis Layout, Kokapet, for 3.6 acres in HMDA auctions.

The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) conducted the e-auction, which drew strong participation from national and regional developers. Another 11-acre parcel was sold for a whopping Rs 141.5 crore/acre. Together, both parcels fetched the state Rs 3,135 crore.

MSN Realty won the first auction, far exceeding the upset price of Rs 101 crore per acre. The process was managed by JLL India and MSTC Limited, a Government of India enterprise acting as TGIIC’s exclusive transaction advisor.

TGIIC vice-chairman and MD K Shashanka said, “The record price reflects strong investor confidence in Hyderabad’s long-term potential and Telangana Rising-2047. Under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and minister D Sridhar Babu, we are creating a transparent, business-friendly, high-growth ecosystem. This result strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a top investment destination.”

The auction marks a milestone in Telangana’s rising land values: in 2017, Raidurg parcels sold for Rs 42.59 crore per acre; in 2022, Neopolis Kokapet reached Rs 100.75 crore per acre; now, Raidurg has set a four-fold increase at Rs 177 crore per acre.