At Rs 177 cr/acre, Raidurg plot blurs the gap between land and sky

HYDERABAD: Setting a new benchmark for government-led land auctions in the state, a 7.67-acre (37,153.67 sq. yd) land parcel in Survey No. 83/1, Knowledge City layout, Raidurg, was auctioned for a record Rs 177 crore per acre on Monday. This surpasses the previous high of Rs 100.75 crore per acre achieved at Neopolis Layout, Kokapet, for 3.6 acres in HMDA auctions.
The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) conducted the e-auction, which drew strong participation from national and regional developers. Another 11-acre parcel was sold for a whopping Rs 141.5 crore/acre. Together, both parcels fetched the state Rs 3,135 crore.
MSN Realty won the first auction, far exceeding the upset price of Rs 101 crore per acre. The process was managed by JLL India and MSTC Limited, a Government of India enterprise acting as TGIIC’s exclusive transaction advisor.
TGIIC vice-chairman and MD K Shashanka said, “The record price reflects strong investor confidence in Hyderabad’s long-term potential and Telangana Rising-2047. Under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and minister D Sridhar Babu, we are creating a transparent, business-friendly, high-growth ecosystem. This result strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a top investment destination.”
The auction marks a milestone in Telangana’s rising land values: in 2017, Raidurg parcels sold for Rs 42.59 crore per acre; in 2022, Neopolis Kokapet reached Rs 100.75 crore per acre; now, Raidurg has set a four-fold increase at Rs 177 crore per acre.
Knowledge City is emerging as a major growth hub after Hitec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kokapet and the Financial District. The auctioned plots are litigation-free, multi-purpose use, have unlimited FSI, excellent connectivity and are ready for immediate construction with clear government titles and fast-track single-window approvals. The parcels are developed with modern infrastructure suitable for high-rise buildings and are well-connected to social and transport infrastructure, including the ORR.
Shashanka praised bidders for their participation and trust in Telangana’s growth story, noting Hyderabad’s world-class infrastructure and thriving tech ecosystem continue to attract top developers and global corporations.
High value for THB plots too
In a separate auction, the Telangana Housing Board (THB) witnessed record prices for residential plots in Chintal, Quthbullapur. A 513-sq. yd (high-income group) HIG plot with an upset price of Rs 80,000 per sq. yd sold for Rs 1.14 lakh per sq. yd, while a 389-sq. yd plot fetched Rs 1 lakh per sq. yd.
A total of 18 open plots and four flats were auctioned, generating Rs 44.24 crore in revenue from 27 bidders. The average price per sq. yd stood at Rs 91,947. Officials noted that demand for residential land is strong across Hyderabad, with premium plots outside Gachibowli now also crossing Rs 1 lakh per sq. yd.