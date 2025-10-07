Chhota Bheem's world comes alive in Hyd

How are you planning to engage the new generation with the show?

If you look at shows like Cocomelon, they target preschoolers aged 2–6. Our main audience is slightly older about 4–8 years, but we’ve also created a younger spin-off called Mighty Little Bheem. It’s available on Netflix, where it consistently ranks among the top shows for preschoolers. In fact, it’s so popular that we now have a larger audience in North America than anywhere else. Today’s generation is very different. Earlier, simple storytelling was enough to keep children engaged. Now, they expect complex plots, meaningful lessons, and satisfying resolutions. With so many distractions around, holding their attention for even 15 minutes is a challenge. Thus, we’re expanding Bheem beyond television — the café. It is going to be a way for kids to physically connect with their favourite character. They want to touch, feel, and experience Bheem and this helps bring him closer to their hearts.

What challenges did you face while making the show?

The biggest challenge was constantly evolving Bheem’s story while staying true to what kids love. After COVID, we considered moving Bheem to a city setting to connect with urban audiences. But we quickly realised that children prefer the original Bheem. Kids’ minds are simple and clear, they like things to be black and white. Villains need to feel like villains. Grey characters can be confusing, so we keep the narrative straightforward. That said, characters like Kalia show growth and inner conflict, which children find relatable. He often struggles with making the right decision, which teaches kids that growth — in both mind and heart — is important. It’s okay to make mistakes, but staying on the wrong path is not. These kinds of lessons are woven into our stories.

What kept you motivated throughout the journey?

The unwavering love from children has been our biggest motivation. We’ve especially received immense support from our fans — many of them pick up Chhota Bheem comics even before they can read, holding them close to their hearts. Moments like that are deeply inspiring. Our team also draws inspiration from Bheem himself. Even during tough times in business, the character’s spirit keeps us going.

What message would you give to those who look up to you as an inspiration?

Nothing in life comes easy. Perseverance is everything. Keep trying until you succeed and above all, never give up.