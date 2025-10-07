Plea to declare Begum Bazar house a heritage structure rejected by Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition seeking a direction to the state government to declare an old house at Begum Bazar as a heritage structure. The petitioner claimed that the house was the birthplace of former President Dr Zakir Hussain and that he had lived there for about eight years.

Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, while disposing the case, observed that the petitioner failed to produce any credible evidence to establish the historical or architectural significance of the building. “Except for the claim that Dr Zakir Hussain lived in the house, no material has been placed on record to substantiate the contention,” the court noted.