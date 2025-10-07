Plea to declare Begum Bazar house a heritage structure rejected by Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition seeking a direction to the state government to declare an old house at Begum Bazar as a heritage structure. The petitioner claimed that the house was the birthplace of former President Dr Zakir Hussain and that he had lived there for about eight years.
Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, while disposing the case, observed that the petitioner failed to produce any credible evidence to establish the historical or architectural significance of the building. “Except for the claim that Dr Zakir Hussain lived in the house, no material has been placed on record to substantiate the contention,” the court noted.
The petitioner argued that several newspapers had earlier carried detailed reports highlighting the building’s importance, and even a local legislator had written to the authorities seeking heritage status for the structure. However, she contended, that the government had not taken any action, and the owners were now seeking to demolish the dilapidated property.
Countering the plea, the HMDA said the petitioner lacked locus standi to approach the court, being a tenant and not the owner of the property. HMDA further informed the court that the authorities had inspected the site and found it structurally unsafe. “The premises are being used only for commercial purposes and do not have any architectural or cultural value to be notified as a heritage building. The state government has also not issued any notification declaring it as such,” HMDA submitted.