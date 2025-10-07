Shailesh Lodha: Poetry has completely shaped who I am today

For someone who has worn multiple hats — from a poet and writer to an actor and television personality — Shailesh’s heart, it seems, always beats for poetry. “Poetry has completely shaped who I am today. Whatever I am, it is because of my poems and my poetry. You can choose to become a shopkeeper, businessman, doctor, engineer or even a management professional after studying, but you cannot decide to be a poet — it is something that is given by God. I feel fortunate that God chose me among the few privileged people blessed with the gift of poetry. I deeply respect and cherish it, as the poet within me has strengthened the actor in me. For an actor, one must be well read, well versed with society, language and words, articulate and colloquial. Since the age of 10 or 11, I have been performing poetry across cities and countries, meeting thousands of people and reciting my poems. Those experiences, I believe, have truly strengthened my craft as an actor,” he shares with quiet pride.

When it comes to performing, the artiste talks about a clear line between television and the stage. “When you are shooting for television, there is always a script to follow as a character, so there is not much room for labour, though you can improvise a bit. You have to stay in character, deliver the lines, and do what is required for the scene. However, when it comes to performing live, you are doing your own thing — reciting your own poetry and jokes written for yourself and the audience. That’s the difference; on stage, you connect directly with them,” he explains.