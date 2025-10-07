Soha Narayanam's brew of music & memories

Those originals gradually defined her path, and about three years ago, she began writing and experimenting seriously, penning down her emotions, exploring genres and finding her voice. That effort led to a milestone: her playback debut in OG, starring Pawan Kalyan with music by Thaman S. “I was shocked. I still need someone to pinch me to tell me this is reality,” she admitted, describing the chance to perform at the film’s success event before the star as surreal. She counts Thaman as one of her biggest inspirations. “I am so grateful to Thaman sir, who believed in me, inspired me, and truly set a next-level benchmark with this movie and his music,” she added.

Her style today is fluid, with influences of Afro, R&B and pop, yet open to change as she continues to grow. She describes her voice as soothing and deep, the kind she hopes can help listeners unwind. “Today’s performance is going to be a fully English set where I’ll be singing a couple of Adele covers, some Ed Sheeran songs, and also Dua Lipa. Along with these, I’ll perform a few of my originals, including Jhumka Sway and Puzzle Pieces, as well as Excuses, which is still unreleased,” she shared.

Her creative process, when asked, she explained, “I usually keep a diary where I pen down my thoughts, especially when I feel something intense, and that is how Puzzle Pieces began, with just a hook. I was writing about the person I love most and the memories we shared, and it flowed easily. After the lyrics, I usually pick up my guitar, find chords to match the vibe, and then work with a producer. The process takes time, often a year.”

What lies ahead for Soha are some wonderful opportunities. “Hopefully, this song in OG opens many doors for me in playback singing as well as independent music. I am still writing and trying to find good Indian influences while mixing them with R&B, Afro or that global sound for my independent work. I hope people stick around to hear more of my songs, both in theatres and through my independent music,” she noted.