Tradition Reimagined: Inside KALKI’s Bridal Couture 2025 Collection

Indian weddings are evolving into intimate, multicultural celebrations and KALKI’s latest collection Bridal Couture 2025 dares to go beyond convention with the ever-radiant actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its muse. It seamlessly blends centuries-old craftsmanship with modern versatility, offering lighter, travel-friendly ensembles designed for every moment, from sacred pheras to spirited after-parties. With destination weddings in mind, fabrics are climate-conscious, silhouettes are adaptable, and styling ensures the bride transitions effortlessly from regal at the mandap to radiant at a sunset soirée, without ever losing her cultural essence.
Each creation is a love story in motion, forever in the making. The silhouettes speak to the couple’s shared dreams, weaving together nostalgia, modern romance, and unapologetic self-expression. For brides, this narrative comes alive through kali lehengas with statement dupattas, corset blouses, fishtail lehengas, and airy organza gowns. For grooms, sherwanis, bandhgalas, Jodhpuris, and tuxedos crafted in silk, velvet, brocade, and premium suiting fabrics strike the perfect balance between impact and comfort. The colour story flows seamlessly: bridal tones range from phera-perfect reds and maroons to romantic pinks, ivories, pastels, metallic golds, and rich jewel shades. Grooms’ attire evolves from classic ivories and creams to deep navy, charcoal, and burgundy — complementing their partner’s look with effortless harmony and sophistication.
CE speaks to Nishit Gupta, director & co-founder, KALKI, and Saurabh Gupta, founder & CEO, KALKI, about the collection, choosing actress Tamannaah Bhatia as their muse, and the distinctive bridal style of Hyderabad.
Excerpts
Tell us about KALKI Fashion.
KALKI has always stood at the intersection of tradition and modernity. We envisioned the brand as a space where Indian craftsmanship meets contemporary design sensibilities. Over the years, our design language has evolved to celebrate individuality while reviving timeless heritage, brought to life by the expertise of over 500 artisans. Our bespoke services offer a personalised couture experience that goes far beyond prêt lines. For us, it’s never just about fashion, it’s about creating a luxurious journey that feels personal, immersive, and deeply rooted in culture.
Tell us about the bridal collection.
Bridal Couture 2025: From royal heritage to modern heirloom is our ode to the evolving Indian wedding. Today’s celebrations are intimate, multicultural, and often destination-driven. We wanted to design ensembles that are regal yet travel-friendly, traditional yet versatile. Brides and grooms will discover craftsmanship that honours our heritage, paired with fluid silhouettes, lightweight fabrics, and styling that transitions effortlessly from pheras to after-parties. It’s a collection designed not just for a day, but for memories that will last a lifetime.
Why did you choose Tamannaah as your muse? How was your experience working with her?
Tamannaah felt like the perfect muse because she embodies everything the modern bride represents — confidence, grace, and individuality. She has a timeless charm that balances cultural identity with contemporary elegance, aligning beautifully with the ethos of our collection. Working with her was an absolute delight. She brought authenticity and radiance to every look, transforming from muse to spirit of the campaign — infusing each ensemble with warmth, confidence, and modern sophistication.
What kind of bride did you envision while creating this collection?
We designed this collection with the modern bride in mind — a woman deeply rooted in her traditions yet fearless in expressing her individuality. She wants to feel regal at the mandap yet comfortable dancing at her sangeet. She values craftsmanship and heritage but seeks silhouettes that travel with ease. In essence, we envisioned a bride who is unapologetically herself — celebrating both her cultural roots and her modern lifestyle without ever compromising on elegance or comfort.
Could you tell us about some of the unique fabrics or embroidery techniques used in the collection?
This collection brings together age-old artistry and contemporary sensibilities. We’ve worked extensively with silk, velvet, brocade, and organza — fabrics chosen for their adaptability and refined elegance. Traditional embroidery techniques such as zardozi, aari, and intricate threadwork are complemented by hand-embellished storytelling motifs. What makes this collection truly unique is how these heritage techniques have been reimagined with lighter weights and modern detailing, ensuring every outfit feels luxurious yet effortless.
Are there any standout pieces in the collection that are especially close to your heart?
Every piece has its own story, but the Imperial Maroon Lehenga — undoubtedly the colour of the year — is one we’re especially excited for brides to experience. The Soft Rose and Aqua Flame lehengas are also standout creations from the couture line. However, it’s the hero dupattas that truly hold a special place for me; they symbolise the emotional anchor of a bride’s ensemble while weaving in modern design narratives.
Another favourite is our range of corset blouses paired with fishtail lehengas, which beautifully marry traditional bridal grandeur with bold, modern silhouettes. For grooms, our deep velvet bandhgalas are a must — they strike the perfect balance between regal presence and all-day comfort. Together, these ensembles embody what this collection ultimately represents: heritage, emotion, and individuality.
Your take on brides from Hyderabad.
Hyderabadi brides have a distinctive aesthetic shaped by the city’s rich cultural legacy. There’s a deep love for opulence, be it jewel-toned palettes, intricate zardozi, or ensembles that pay homage to Nizami grandeur. Yet, they balance this with a refined appreciation for contemporary silhouettes and styling. What I admire most is how they blend a sense of occasion with effortless poise. Their bridal choices are bold, statement-making, and unapologetically celebratory. Designing for them means curating couture that feels both regal and refreshingly current.