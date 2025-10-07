Tradition Reimagined: Inside KALKI’s Bridal Couture 2025 Collection

What kind of bride did you envision while creating this collection?

We designed this collection with the modern bride in mind — a woman deeply rooted in her traditions yet fearless in expressing her individuality. She wants to feel regal at the mandap yet comfortable dancing at her sangeet. She values craftsmanship and heritage but seeks silhouettes that travel with ease. In essence, we envisioned a bride who is unapologetically herself — celebrating both her cultural roots and her modern lifestyle without ever compromising on elegance or comfort.

Could you tell us about some of the unique fabrics or embroidery techniques used in the collection?

This collection brings together age-old artistry and contemporary sensibilities. We’ve worked extensively with silk, velvet, brocade, and organza — fabrics chosen for their adaptability and refined elegance. Traditional embroidery techniques such as zardozi, aari, and intricate threadwork are complemented by hand-embellished storytelling motifs. What makes this collection truly unique is how these heritage techniques have been reimagined with lighter weights and modern detailing, ensuring every outfit feels luxurious yet effortless.

Are there any standout pieces in the collection that are especially close to your heart?

Every piece has its own story, but the Imperial Maroon Lehenga — undoubtedly the colour of the year — is one we’re especially excited for brides to experience. The Soft Rose and Aqua Flame lehengas are also standout creations from the couture line. However, it’s the hero dupattas that truly hold a special place for me; they symbolise the emotional anchor of a bride’s ensemble while weaving in modern design narratives.

Another favourite is our range of corset blouses paired with fishtail lehengas, which beautifully marry traditional bridal grandeur with bold, modern silhouettes. For grooms, our deep velvet bandhgalas are a must — they strike the perfect balance between regal presence and all-day comfort. Together, these ensembles embody what this collection ultimately represents: heritage, emotion, and individuality.

Your take on brides from Hyderabad.

Hyderabadi brides have a distinctive aesthetic shaped by the city’s rich cultural legacy. There’s a deep love for opulence, be it jewel-toned palettes, intricate zardozi, or ensembles that pay homage to Nizami grandeur. Yet, they balance this with a refined appreciation for contemporary silhouettes and styling. What I admire most is how they blend a sense of occasion with effortless poise. Their bridal choices are bold, statement-making, and unapologetically celebratory. Designing for them means curating couture that feels both regal and refreshingly current.