Zebras arrive as Nehru zoo kicks off wildlife week

HYDERABAD: Visitors to the Nehru Zoological Park are in for a treat, with new facilities and animals unveiled as part of its 62nd Zoo Day celebrations. The Hyderabad zoo also marked the 71st World Wildlife Week on Monday with the inauguration of a new canteen and a state-of-the-art Bear Night House, along with the addition of three zebras to its collection.

Chief guest Dr C Suvarna, PCCF & HoFF, inaugurated the Simba Canteen near the railway station gate and the new Bear Night House, designed to improve living conditions for the zoo’s bears.

Adding to the excitement, the zoo announced the arrival of three zebras from the Radha Krishna Trust, Jamnagar, Gujarat, under an animal exchange programme in which Hyderabad contributed 10 pairs of mouse deer. Officials said the zebras are expected to be a major attraction for visitors in the coming months.

Dr Suvarna commended the zoo for its high standards of animal care and enclosure design. “Hyderabad zoo is one of the oldest and best-maintained in the country, attracting over 25 lakh visitors every year,” she said. As part of Wildlife Week, the zoo is also hosting awareness activities such as drawing and painting contests, animal keeper talks and reptile shows.