Bikers dash for cover from heavy rains, traffic comes to crawl in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The city was hit by short but heavy rains on Tuesday, bringing traffic to a halt across several parts of the city. Waterlogged streets forced two-wheelers to take shelter under bridges and metro stations, while knee-deep water was reported at MS Maqta, Patny Nala and Ameerpet.

Bahadurpura in Hyderabad recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 5.73 cm, followed by Bandlaguda at 4.88 cm. However, IMD has not issued any rain alert for the state on October 8. Kangal in Nalgonda recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall of 11.53 cm.

GHMC’s average rainfall was 4.6 mm against the normal of 3.9 mm, and Palton Community Hall recorded the highest maximum temperature in the city at 33.1°C.