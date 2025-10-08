Escaping the dopamine burnout cycle

Our phones never stop buzzing with reels, messages, updates, and notifications. But, do you know that each ping delivers a tiny burst of dopamine — the brain’s feel-good chemical. When these quick hits become constant, they start to wear us down. The result? Restlessness, distraction, and the nagging sense that nothing feels exciting anymore unless it’s fast or extreme. What many experts call ‘dopamine burnout’.

Dopamine isn’t the villain, it motivates us to chase goals, experience pleasure, and feel rewarded. Trouble begins when the brain’s reward system is overstimulated by instant gratification — whether from social media, gaming, sugar, or even high-pressure achievements.