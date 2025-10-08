From Saliva to Solutions: Inside Oliva Clinic’s Groundbreaking GeneIQ Test

What is GeneIQ and how can one use it?

Oliva has always been a trusted name when it comes to science and precision in dermatology. Our approach has always been holistic — we treat every patient as if they were family. GeneIQ is a natural extension of that philosophy. It’s a simple saliva-based DNA test that offers deep insights into how your genes influence your current skin, hair, overall health and what they might mean for the future. This cutting-edge science allows us to tailor treatments specifically to each individual, not just for existing concerns but also for preventive care. Whether it’s nutrition, lifestyle modifications, or targeted procedures, GeneIQ ensures every recommendation is backed by precise genetic data for maximum benefit.

How can a saliva sample reveal so much?

Saliva contains ptyalin and, more importantly, your unique genetic blueprint, which remains constant throughout life. While lifestyle and environment can influence how your body behaves, your DNA holds the core information about your predispositions. At Oliva, we collect a small saliva sample and send it to an accredited laboratory, where it’s analysed using advanced microarray technology — the result of over 20 years of scientific research. The analysis examines around 130 genes linked to over 150 traits related to skin, hair, metabolism, and overall wellness. This data tells us why a person is experiencing certain skin issues today, the underlying causes, and what might happen in the future. For example, if a patient presents with acne, the test can reveal whether it’s driven by oil production, hormonal factors, or genetic sensitivity — allowing doctors to plan a highly targeted treatment and even take proactive preventive measures.