From Saliva to Solutions: Inside Oliva Clinic’s Groundbreaking GeneIQ Test

Skin and hair problems have become increasingly common today, often triggered by stress, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors. But as concerns grow, so does the technology to address them. Dr Rekha Singh, chief medical officer at Oliva Clinic, introduces GeneIQ, a first-of-its-kind DNA-based dermatology application available exclusively at Oliva. In a conversation with CE, she explains how it works, what it reveals, and how it’s transforming the future of skin and hair care.
What is GeneIQ and how can one use it?
Oliva has always been a trusted name when it comes to science and precision in dermatology. Our approach has always been holistic — we treat every patient as if they were family. GeneIQ is a natural extension of that philosophy. It’s a simple saliva-based DNA test that offers deep insights into how your genes influence your current skin, hair, overall health and what they might mean for the future. This cutting-edge science allows us to tailor treatments specifically to each individual, not just for existing concerns but also for preventive care. Whether it’s nutrition, lifestyle modifications, or targeted procedures, GeneIQ ensures every recommendation is backed by precise genetic data for maximum benefit.
How can a saliva sample reveal so much?
Saliva contains ptyalin and, more importantly, your unique genetic blueprint, which remains constant throughout life. While lifestyle and environment can influence how your body behaves, your DNA holds the core information about your predispositions. At Oliva, we collect a small saliva sample and send it to an accredited laboratory, where it’s analysed using advanced microarray technology — the result of over 20 years of scientific research. The analysis examines around 130 genes linked to over 150 traits related to skin, hair, metabolism, and overall wellness. This data tells us why a person is experiencing certain skin issues today, the underlying causes, and what might happen in the future. For example, if a patient presents with acne, the test can reveal whether it’s driven by oil production, hormonal factors, or genetic sensitivity — allowing doctors to plan a highly targeted treatment and even take proactive preventive measures.
What kind of information can GeneIQ reveal?
A surprising amount. The test can provide insights into:
Oil production — helping predict acne tendencies
Photo damage and pigmentation risks — particularly relevant to Indian skin
Hair health — including genetic predisposition to hair thinning or loss
Metabolic function — explaining why some people don’t absorb nutrients efficiently
Exercise and nutrition response — including the best time to work out for optimal results
It can even explain why some non-vegetarians still suffer from Vitamin B deficiencies or why certain people are more prone to lifestyle-related diseases — something especially relevant given India’s food habits (yes, even our beloved Hyderabadi biryani!).
What is the procedure like?
The GeneIQ process is simple and non-invasive. We collect about 2 ml of saliva at the clinic in a sterile container. The sample is then coded and sent to an accredited lab, with results shared confidentially with both the doctor and the client. During a follow-up consultation, the doctor explains the results in detail, decoding how genetic traits influence skin, hair, and lifestyle factors. A nutritionist also reviews the findings to suggest dietary and lifestyle changes. Finally, a personalised treatment plan including any procedural treatments is developed, focusing on both immediate solutions and long-term prevention.
How should one approach online skincare trends?
The internet is flooded with skincare advice, but it’s important to remember that no two people are alike. Everyone has a unique skin type, hair type, metabolism, and genetic makeup. What works for one person or one ethnicity may not work for another. Take Korean skincare trends, for example. While they may be highly effective for Korean skin types, Indian skin has entirely different genetic characteristics and needs. Instead of following global fads blindly, it’s crucial to understand and work with your own genetic profile. With GeneIQ, we can offer treatments and skincare plans that are not just trendy but truly tailored to your DNA — ensuring healthier, more radiant skin and hair from the inside out.