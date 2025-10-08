Gen Z’s escape from burnout

The trouble is, burnout is creeping in earlier than ever. Young people are now feeling the pressure to prove themselves — not just at work or college, but online too. Dr Vanaja notes how early signs of exhaustion are becoming increasingly common. “Distress signals are appearing earlier than ever, even among college students and young professionals in their early twenties. The constant need to ‘perform’ academically, socially, or online has led to emotional exhaustion much earlier than it did for previous generations. I often see symptoms such as irritability, sleep disturbances, lack of motivation, or emotional numbness long before individuals realise they are burning out,” she explains.

And then there’s social media — both a blessing and a burden. While it has made discussions around mental health more visible, it’s also turned self-care into a spectacle. “I think social media does both. On one hand, it has helped create awareness and normalise conversations about mental health, but on the other hand, the idea of a soft life has turned into a performance in reels or a trend where the focus is on appearances and views rather than the deeper, more meaningful work of one’s mental health,” says Dr Sophy.

As the world takes a pause to reflect on mental health this week, both experts urge young people to slow down before burnout becomes the default. “Practise small acts of prevention daily by maintaining consistent sleep, being mindful of screen time, checking in emotionally, and reaching out for help early. Learn to pause before you crash because healing is not a luxury; it is maintenance. Prioritising mental health today ensures that you do not spend years repairing what could have been nurtured early,” advises Dr Vanaja.

With World Mental Health Day just around the corner, Gen Z’s ‘Soft Life’ movement couldn’t feel more timely. In choosing rest over rush and balance over burnout, they’re redefining what it truly means to succeed. Maybe slowing down isn’t a sign of weakness after all — maybe it’s where real strength begins.