Man dies, kin hurt after being kicked off train

HYDERABAD: One man died and his brother was critically injured after being kicked from a moving train near Ghatkesar railway station around 1 am on Tuesday. Railway police said the accused, who has no ID and appears mentally unsound, refused to reveal his identity.

The victim, Harsh Chandwani (25), and the injured, Ajay Ramchandra Chandwani (30), are from Madhya Pradesh. Railway Head Constable M Laxmipathy said passengers pulled the alarm chain at 12.53 am, stopping the train after Ghatkesar. Officials found the accused restrained by passengers in the third general coach. Passengers told police that around 12.50 am, the man had kicked the two brothers near the coach door, causing them to fall from the moving train.

The accused was deboarded and taken to the Secunderabad railway police station. Harsh died from injuries, while Ajay was shifted to Gandhi Hospital with severe injuries.