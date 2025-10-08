Police high-handedness alleged against pro-Palestine protesters at EFLU, Hyderabad

A peaceful Palestine solidarity march organized by the Students’ Union at EFLU’s Sagar Square in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening ended in violence following an aggressive escalation by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
ABVP is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
After the demonstration had dispersed, ABVP members gathered at the site, raising provocative slogans and vandalizing protest materials by tearing down Palestinian flags and posters. This act of vandalism drew students from various groups, resulting in a tense standoff, during which ABVP members reportedly began physically assaulting opposing students.
When the police arrived, students alleged that the authorities sided with the ABVP, ignoring the initial acts of vandalism and assault. Police reportedly ordered the removal of all Palestinian protest materials, effectively siding against the demonstrators. Backed by the police, ABVP members forcibly dragged a student wearing a keffiyeh, who was subsequently detained.
“A male police officer began pushing us aggressively and even took out his pistol, pressing it against our abdomen,” recounted a female PhD scholar who was present during the incident.
A member of the student union described the distressing treatment of female students: “We repeatedly asked the male officers not to touch female students. There were only two female officers at the site, yet it was male officers who came at us, grabbing our shoulders and pushing us by our chests.”
As tensions escalated, the student collective marched towards the main gate to protest the police’s alleged bias. The situation deteriorated further, with police officers accused of using excessive force and manhandling female student leaders, including the Union Vice President and Joint Secretary. Students also alleged the use of derogatory language and threats of FIRs. Disturbingly, one officer was seen taking out and brandishing a firearm in an attempt to disperse the students.
Following the clash, police forces were deployed across the campus, effectively imposing a curfew by herding students back to their hostels. Students report ongoing intimidation, with police allegedly singling out individuals and threatening them with legal action. This aggressive response has left the student body gripped by fear and a growing sense of targeted repression for exercising their right to protest.
During the confrontation, members of the ABVP were reportedly heard chanting abusive slogans such as “Jhute maaro saalon ko” and “Beat those scoundrels with shoes!”
A male student, who has been repeatedly targeted by the police, shared his experience: “The police were selectively attacking students from other organisations. We were dragged and forcefully pushed to the ground multiple times. A senior officer pointed directly at three students who tried speaking to him and threatened to file cases against us. We've since been informed that an FIR has indeed been filed.”