Police high-handedness alleged against pro-Palestine protesters at EFLU, Hyderabad

A peaceful Palestine solidarity march organized by the Students’ Union at EFLU’s Sagar Square in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening ended in violence following an aggressive escalation by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

ABVP is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

After the demonstration had dispersed, ABVP members gathered at the site, raising provocative slogans and vandalizing protest materials by tearing down Palestinian flags and posters. This act of vandalism drew students from various groups, resulting in a tense standoff, during which ABVP members reportedly began physically assaulting opposing students.

When the police arrived, students alleged that the authorities sided with the ABVP, ignoring the initial acts of vandalism and assault. Police reportedly ordered the removal of all Palestinian protest materials, effectively siding against the demonstrators. Backed by the police, ABVP members forcibly dragged a student wearing a keffiyeh, who was subsequently detained.

“A male police officer began pushing us aggressively and even took out his pistol, pressing it against our abdomen,” recounted a female PhD scholar who was present during the incident.

A member of the student union described the distressing treatment of female students: “We repeatedly asked the male officers not to touch female students. There were only two female officers at the site, yet it was male officers who came at us, grabbing our shoulders and pushing us by our chests.”