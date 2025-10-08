Raja Kumari: One call from SRK for TBOB; I was all in

Could you recall the moment you received a call from SRK for this project?

The first time SRK ever called me was for Husn Parcham (Zero). There’s a video of it — me speaking calmly, but inside I was crying. This time, I was on a flight in New York. I see ‘SRK’ calling, pick up and say, ‘Hello?’ He said Aryan was working on a project and there was a song he’d love me to do. Honestly, there was no convincing needed. Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana; they’ve all been so kind to me. I told him, ‘Just give Aryan my number.’ Aryan and I built our own friendship. He impressed me with his instinct. I kept joking: ‘When are we making your album?’

How did you manage time across different zones?

One thing you should know about the Khans: they live in their own time zone. Aryan would give me feedback at night in India, I’d work during the US daytime, and by the time he woke up, I’d have a new version. It started with one song, then became two. He was clear with direction, like Atlee was with Jawan. Aryan painted the picture so vividly I could visualise scenes before even watching them. Aryan is very invested, informed, and self-aware. His lyric choices and direction showed that. Once, I added huge stacks of background vocals with a country-western touch, he and his team gave me space to create. It wasn’t just execution, it was true collaboration. He was clear from the start. His descriptions of characters and scenes were enough inspiration.