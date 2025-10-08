TGTDC official, associates booked for misappropriating Rs 1.05 crore

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against a Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) employee and her associates for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 1.05 crore.

According to a complaint filed by TGTDC Deputy General Manager (Finance) T Samadanam with the CCS police, Junior Accountant (outsourcing) K Shruthi diverted supplier payments to personal accounts over four financial years. The transactions, totalling Rs 1.05 crore, took place between January 23, 2023, and August 1 this year.

The other accused — identified as Pakanati Harikrishna, Balagani Sravan Kumar, Cintala Rahul, Gaddam Preethika, M Shravan Kumar, P Mallika and Metakadpa Bhagyavathi — allegedly allowed their bank accounts to be used for the fraud.

Police said Shruthi manipulated supplier payment lists by adding unauthorised accounts before sending RTGS instructions to the bank. The fraud went unnoticed as she ensured the total RTGS figures in office records matched the consolidated transfer amounts, concealing discrepancies at the individual level.

The scam came to light during the reconciliation of TGTDC’s operations account, which revealed that funds had been diverted to private accounts linked to Shruthi.

CCS police have registered a case under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 336(3), and 340(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.