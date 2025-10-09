Biker abuses magistrate, driver in Hyderabad, flees scene

HYDERABAD: A man obstructed the vehicle of the XVII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Nampally Court and used abusive language towards both the car driver and the official near Chanchalguda. The incident occurred on October 6 but came to light recently.
When the judge was travelling to Nampally Court from Vanasthalipuram, a person riding a Pulsar bike reportedly drove in a rash and negligent manner and suddenly stopped his bike in front of the official car near Chanchalguda Central Jail. He then began hitting the rear door of the car with his bare hands, where the official was seated.
The driver got down from the vehicle and questioned him about his behaviour. In response, the biker scolded the driver using abusive language.
At that time, a junior assistant from the same court was passing by the area. On noticing a crowd and several vehicles gathered on the road, he approached the spot.
Upon realising what was happening, he reportedly told the biker, “There is a senior magistrate in the car, please stop scolding in filthy language.” However, after hearing that, the man abused the magistrate as well.
He then fled the scene on his bike. Subsequently, the driver of the official car lodged a complaint with the Madannapet police. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 79 (intending to insult a woman’s modesty), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Madannapet SHO P. Anjaneyulu said, “There was an argument that broke out between the car driver and the bike rider after a minor collision between the vehicles.” However, the official was reluctant to disclose details of the accused.