Biker abuses magistrate, driver in Hyderabad, flees scene

HYDERABAD: A man obstructed the vehicle of the XVII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Nampally Court and used abusive language towards both the car driver and the official near Chanchalguda. The incident occurred on October 6 but came to light recently.

When the judge was travelling to Nampally Court from Vanasthalipuram, a person riding a Pulsar bike reportedly drove in a rash and negligent manner and suddenly stopped his bike in front of the official car near Chanchalguda Central Jail. He then began hitting the rear door of the car with his bare hands, where the official was seated.

The driver got down from the vehicle and questioned him about his behaviour. In response, the biker scolded the driver using abusive language.