FirstCut Turns Salon Visits into Playtime

For many children, a trip to the salon can feel like an epic ordeal, the loud buzz of clippers, the sharp scent of hair products, and that towering salon chair can transform a simple haircut into a full-blown meltdown. But a new space in Hyderabad is flipping that script. FirstCut at Kokapet, the city’s first dedicated kid-friendly salon, is here to make grooming a joyful adventure for children and a stress-free experience for parents.
From the moment families step inside, they’re greeted by a burst of colour, playful décor, and a team trained to work with children and parents. Yes, both you and your kid can get pampered at the same time. Every detail from themed salon chairs shaped like cars, planes, and boats to iPads streaming cartoons like Peppa Pig is designed to make kids feel excited rather than anxious.
The brainchild of friends Deepika Vantaram, Samanthika J, and content creator Shreemayi Reddy, FirstCut was born from an idea that took root thousands of miles away. “This space was originally a regular beauty salon called House of Glam, which we ran for about a year and a half,” says Shreemayi, adding, “But with several salons opening in the same building, we started questioning where we really stood in the market.” The turning point came when Deepika visited the US and was struck by how common and successful kids’ salons were there. Back home, the trio did their research and realised that while big brands cater to everyone, there was no space designed exclusively for children. That gap in the market sparked a vision, one that would eventually grow into a brand with franchise potential.
FirstCut isn’t just a children’s salon, though. The team quickly realised that while kids are often the focus, parents — especially mothers — are just as much a part of the salon-going experience. ‘Why should only kids have all the fun?’ thought Shreemayi. Today, the space offers a full range of services for mothers too, with a nanny on-site to look after children while they enjoy a much-deserved spa or salon session. The idea proved to be a hit. Parents who once struggled to get their kids to sit through a haircut now find them happily occupied for hours, immersed in play and entertainment.
The interiors, too, were carefully designed to evoke a sense of joy and nostalgia. Gone are the beige walls and floral patterns typical of most salons. Instead, FirstCut bursts with vibrant colours and whimsical details inspired by childhood memories. Every corner is crafted to spark curiosity and excitement, transforming a routine chore into a memorable outing.
Launching the project was no small feat. The team spent six to seven months planning and executing every detail, from multiple rounds of design revisions to sourcing the right materials. “We initially thought we’d be done in three months,” says Shreemayi, adding, “But we took extra time to get everything just right and it was absolutely worth it.”
The response since opening has exceeded all expectations. New salons typically take time to build a client base, but FirstCut saw strong footfall from day one — thanks in part to Shreemayi’s online community of followers, many of whom are mothers themselves. Families now travel from across the city for the unique experience, praising the space for turning what was once a dreaded task into something kids look forward to.