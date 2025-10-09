FirstCut Turns Salon Visits into Playtime

For many children, a trip to the salon can feel like an epic ordeal, the loud buzz of clippers, the sharp scent of hair products, and that towering salon chair can transform a simple haircut into a full-blown meltdown. But a new space in Hyderabad is flipping that script. FirstCut at Kokapet, the city’s first dedicated kid-friendly salon, is here to make grooming a joyful adventure for children and a stress-free experience for parents.

From the moment families step inside, they’re greeted by a burst of colour, playful décor, and a team trained to work with children and parents. Yes, both you and your kid can get pampered at the same time. Every detail from themed salon chairs shaped like cars, planes, and boats to iPads streaming cartoons like Peppa Pig is designed to make kids feel excited rather than anxious.

The brainchild of friends Deepika Vantaram, Samanthika J, and content creator Shreemayi Reddy, FirstCut was born from an idea that took root thousands of miles away. “This space was originally a regular beauty salon called House of Glam, which we ran for about a year and a half,” says Shreemayi, adding, “But with several salons opening in the same building, we started questioning where we really stood in the market.” The turning point came when Deepika visited the US and was struck by how common and successful kids’ salons were there. Back home, the trio did their research and realised that while big brands cater to everyone, there was no space designed exclusively for children. That gap in the market sparked a vision, one that would eventually grow into a brand with franchise potential.