Hackers impersonate PSC member, case booked in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Police have registered a case after TGPSC member Laxmikanth Rathod lodged a complaint alleging that cyber criminals stole his identity to solicit money.

The fraudsters used his hacked email accounts, posing as him in his former capacity as vice-chancellor of Palamuru University, to send emails to other vice-chancellors, professors and government officials.

In his complaint, Rathod stated that this identity theft is severely damaging his reputation and could mislead officials, causing financial loss and institutional disrepute.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police have registered a case under Sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act and Section 319(2) of the BNS, and have launched an investigation.

MAN INSTALLS MALICIOUS APP ON PHONE, LOSES Rs 13 LAKH

A 73-year-old retired bank employee from Barkatpura lost `12.99 lakh to cyber fraudsters after installing a malicious app. Police said the victim clicked a fake Facebook link claiming to help submit a PNB life certificate online. A caller posing as a PNB representative sent an APK file, which the victim installed, allowing the scammers to siphon `12.99 lakh from his three accounts.

5 held for selling a/cs to cyber fraudsters

Cyberabad cybercrime police arrested five persons for aiding an online gaming fraud by supplying over 120 bank accounts and SIM cards to cybercriminals. The accused, all from the Telugu states, created accounts for a gang that duped victims through fake portals showing fictitious profits. Each account fetched them at least `10,000 in commission via UPI. Police said the gang operated via Telegram and WhatsApp, funnelling money through the portal Dodge book777 hosted on the Supago website. Around `14 lakh has been traced and frozen.