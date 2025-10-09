Hyderabad's Rukn-ud-Dowla lake to bloom again

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the success of its pilot project at Bathukamma Kunta, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is now executing an ambitious city-wide blueprint to reclaim Hyderabad’s lost water bodies. The next jewel in this revival crown is the Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake in Rajendranagar, set to be transformed from a polluted wasteland into a vibrant urban oasis.

Part of HYDRAA’s first-phase initiative to restore six major lakes, the project aims to reclaim 75 acres of encroached land and expand the collective water spread from 105 to 180 acres.

Once choked by sewage, garbage and unauthorised encroachments, the Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla lake is undergoing large-scale rejuvenation and is expected to be inaugurated by the end of November or early December. HYDRAA has proposed to increase its spread from 4.12 acres to 9.81 acres and enhance storage capacity from 25.28 million litres to 130.52 million litres. The works are being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 9.75 crore.