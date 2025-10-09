Snip drive still to untangle Hyderabad’s overhead cable mess

HYDERABAD: Loose and dangling wires hanging over Hyderabad’s roads are becoming a persistent civic hazard. From busy junctions in Khairatabad and Nampally to by-lanes in Banjara Hills and the Secunderabad Cantonment, residents have been raising concern over dangerously low-hanging cables that brush vehicle roofs and sometimes even footpaths.

“I’ve seen wires hanging right above the road near the Masab Tank flyover. When it rains, they spark and sway dangerously close to pedestrians,” said Ravi Kumar, a commuter who travels daily between Mehdipatnam and Lakdi-ka-pul. “It feels like an accident waiting to happen.”

Civic activist Vinay Vangala posted on X, calling the city “Cables City” and urging the authorities to act before “someone gets caught in wires lying on the road”. His remarks came soon after the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) began a drive to remove unused and low-hanging cables.

Officials say most of these wires belong to private operators who often leave old or disconnected lines unattended after road works. Recent rains worsened the situation, cutting or loosening several cables and leaving them draped across poles and pavements.

Local shopkeepers share similar concerns. “We keep pushing the hanging wires up or tying them so they don’t touch people’s heads,” said Venkaiah, a tea stall owner near Somajiguda. “You can’t tell if they’re live wires or internet cables. It’s worrying, especially for children.”