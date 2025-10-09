Tanya Ghavri talks sarees and style

Bollywood has had a massive influence on Indian fashion. Is there one piece that stands out to you?

The saree, without a doubt. Bollywood has reimagined it in countless ways — traditional, sexy, glamorous, even red-carpet-ready. It’s timeless, and it’s definitely one of the industry’s biggest fashion influences.



You started your career abroad. What did you have to unlearn when you began styling in India?

In India, you really have to understand the market and the sentiment. A lot depends on how you make someone feel and how that’s perceived by the audience. It’s not mechanical: it’s interactive, collaborative, and emotional. Relationships play a big role here. I had to unlearn a lot of the structure I was used to abroad and relearn that sensitivity.