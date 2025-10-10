20-year-old student dies by suicide over love-related issue in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old student died by suicide at her house in Lalapet on Wednesday evening. The deceased, identified as P. Moulika, was pursuing a BBA degree at Railway Degree College in Tarnaka. Police suspect that a love-related issue may have driven her to take the extreme step.

According to the Lalapet police, Moulika returned home from college around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. At that time, both her parents were out on some work, while her brother was at home. Later, around 5.30 p.m., her parents received a call from their son, informing them that Moulika had died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling with a chunni.

With the help of locals, Moulika was immediately shifted to the Railway Hospital for treatment. Her parents reached the hospital and learned that while her brother was taking a bath, she had taken the extreme step.