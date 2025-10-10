20-year-old student dies by suicide over love-related issue in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old student died by suicide at her house in Lalapet on Wednesday evening. The deceased, identified as P. Moulika, was pursuing a BBA degree at Railway Degree College in Tarnaka. Police suspect that a love-related issue may have driven her to take the extreme step.
According to the Lalapet police, Moulika returned home from college around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. At that time, both her parents were out on some work, while her brother was at home. Later, around 5.30 p.m., her parents received a call from their son, informing them that Moulika had died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling with a chunni.
With the help of locals, Moulika was immediately shifted to the Railway Hospital for treatment. Her parents reached the hospital and learned that while her brother was taking a bath, she had taken the extreme step.
With the help of neighbours, he shifted her to the Railway Hospital, where duty doctors declared her dead.
Moulika’s friends later informed her parents that a person named Degavath Ambaji alias Lucky had proposed to her. They suspect that Ambaji might be the reason behind their daughter’s death by suicide.
The Lalaguda police said that a few months ago, Ambaji had visited the college as a referee for a tournament, during which he and Moulika met each other. “He just came for a few matches as a referee,” said the police.
Police added that before taking the extreme step, Moulika had deleted all the chats on her mobile phone. No suicide note was found at the scene.
The police are currently searching for the accused, and an investigation is underway.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Tele MANAS counsellors at:14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416)