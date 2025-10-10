Cops trace convict evading arrest for nearly 30 years in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police traced an accused who had been evading arrest for nearly three decades. The man was produced before the court on Thursday.

The accused, Pantangi Vishnu Chary (50), was wanted in a theft case registered in 1996. A Long Pending Case (LPC No. 11/2004) was registered against him, and a Non-Bailable Warrant had been issued by the court. Police said that he was involved in a railway offence for which he had been convicted.

When IPS officer SM Vijay Kumar was the West Zone DCP, he instructed the Jubilee Hills police to execute all pending warrants. Currently, eight Long Pending Cases are with the Jubilee Hills police station. In these cases, one person has died, and another was produced before the court on Thursday. The police are searching for the accused in other cases.

ACP Jubilee Hills P Venkatagiri gave a cash reward to Head Constable Ch Vijay Sudhakar and Constable L Surender for their efforts.