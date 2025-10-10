Eight-year-old girl allegedly raped in front of minor brother in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in front of her seven-year-old brother in Saidabad. Though the incident occurred 15 days ago, it came to light recently. The accused was reportedly under the influence of some drugs when he committed the brutal act.

The parents of the victim are daily laborers. On the day of the incident, the victim and her brother returned home from school. At that time, the accused saw them alone in the house since their parents had gone to work.

Then, the man approached the kids and confirmed that their parents did not come from work. He took this as a chance and sexually assaulted her. Then, he threatened them that if they revealed this to anyone, he would kill them both. The children also did not tell their parents or teachers.

Later, when the girl fell ill, her mother asked what had happened, and she revealed the incident to her. Later, the girl’s parents complained to Saidabad police. The police are investigating the case.