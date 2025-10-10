Man abuses magistrate, driver in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A man, identified as Khaleemullah, allegedly obstructed the vehicle of a city court additional chief judicial magistrate and abused both the driver and the official near Chanchalguda Jail on October 6. The incident came to light recently.

Police said the magistrate was travelling from Vanasthalipuram to Nampally Court when a man on a Pulsar bike stopped in front of the car and struck its rear door. When the driver confronted him, the biker allegedly hurled abuses.

A junior assistant from the court, who happened to pass by, informed the biker that a senior magistrate was inside the car. However, the man continued to use abusive language and allegedly insulted the magistrate before fleeing the spot.

Madannapet police said the incident appeared to have started as a road rage case after the car driver honked. Following a complaint, a case was registered.