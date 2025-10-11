Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation launches special drive to boost property tax collections

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a special drive to boost property tax collections from non-residential and commercial properties by reassessing the total area of these establishments, with any discrepancies found during inspections triggering immediate revision of property tax and trade licence fees.

Initially, the drive aims to focus on shopping malls across Hyderabad, which number over 300 in the twin cities.

Following the mall inspections, other non-residential properties, including hospitals, star hotels, factories, educational institutions, gyms, petrol bunks, multiplexes, cinema theatres, marriage function halls, banks, shops, godowns, cellular towers, offices, shopping complexes, ATMs, bars and restaurants, and hostels, will be inspected in phases.

Through this reassessment and revision, GHMC expects to generate an additional Rs 100 crore annually.

According to GHMC officials, the zonal commissioners of all six zones have set daily verification targets for each Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), based on the total number of malls in their respective circles.

DMCs are required to visit each mall, verify whether property tax and trade licence fees are as per norms, and take immediate action for revision if discrepancies are found.