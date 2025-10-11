Hyderabad lakes to transform into eco-friendly tourist spots by November

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected Thammidikunta Lake in Madhapur and Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally on Friday, directing officials to complete developmental works by November this year and develop the water bodies as eco-friendly tourist destinations with modern amenities and scenic landscapes.

At Thammidikunta Lake, Ranganath instructed officials to ensure unobstructed flow of inlets from the Shilparamam and Metal Charminar sides, prevent rainwater stagnation near Shilparamam, and construct a retaining wall around the outer bund with reinforced stone pitching along the inner bund.

The lake area has been expanded from 14 acres to 29 acres, and officials were asked to ensure full water coverage within the enhanced boundaries.

The main entrance will be developed from the Shilparamam side, with proper approach roads, stormwater drains, and measures to prevent sewage inflow.

At Nalla Cheruvu, Ranganath instructed officials to widen pathways for walking and jogging and develop a park near the main entrance for children and senior citizens. He also directed HMWSSB engineers to expedite drainage channel works to prevent sewage inflow.