HYDRAA reclaims encroached government land worth Rs 1,100 crore

HYDERABAD: The drive against land encroachment continued on Friday with the HYDRAA clearing government lands across Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, reclaiming 12.5 acres of property worth `1,100 crore, This included five acres of prime land in Banjara Hills valued at `750 crore.

HYDRAA carried out the removal of illegal structures in Banjara Hills, where an individual, Parthasarathy, had illegally claimed ownership of five acres, including 1.2 acres allotted to HMWSSB for a water reservoir. Parthasarathy allegedly fabricated a sub-division number (403/52) and, during the pendency of the court case, erected fencing, built temporary sheds, and deployed bouncers and dogs to prevent official access.

Authorities also received complaints that the encroacher used the premises for illegal activities, including alcohol consumption. In response, Revenue and HMWSSB officials filed a police complaint leading to four criminal cases against Parthasarathy.

Acting on a formal request from the Shaikpet Revenue Division, HYDRAA removed the sheds under heavy police protection and reinstated government fencing and official signboards, paving the way for the construction of a vital water reservoir benefiting local residents.

HYDRAA also cleared encroachments in suburban areas. At Gajularamaram, Quthbullapur mandal, 3.5 acres earmarked for parks and public amenities were reclaimed.

In Medchal village, three acres of open land meant for roads and parks within an AG Office Employees’ Housing Society layout were restored.

In Tattiannaram village (Abdullapurmet mandal) of Rangareddy, a 680-square-yard park site, partially claimed by an individual, was fully restored and fenced.