Legacy served fresh with Khassa by Shahnoor Jehan

Maintaining authenticity in a world of convenience-driven cooking has not been easy. But Shahnoor stands firm. “Everybody is making food these days, and you find outlets and takeaways everywhere. I don’t criticise anyone, everybody has their own taste. But Hyderabadis who have eaten authentic food before still say I maintain that taste,” she says with quiet confidence.

The secret? Making everything from scratch. “Even my garam masala, I make it at home. I don’t use anything frozen or with preservatives. Whenever I take an order, I make sure everything is fresh. Maybe that is why people like it so much,” she explains.

On the growing trend of home chefs preparing their own masalas instead of using packet ones, she adds, “I have always done it myself. I stick to the same measurements my mother followed. If it is a cup, it has to be one cup — not less, not more. If it is over, I make it again. I don’t exceed the measurements.”

For Shahnoor, every dish she makes is a tribute to her mother. “I really thank my mom still — when people appreciate her, though she’s not there, her name is there. I am there to represent all those things,” she says emotionally, adding, “From my childhood, I was always with her, helping her cook. Maybe I have inherited this love for cooking. Even today, there are so many recipes I will continue to bring forward for people.”

She even plans to expand her menu soon. But more than business, it is about keeping tradition alive. “Some old dishes are hardly known today like Busa and Khosi. Very few people order them, but I still make them. I say people should at least taste them once. These things take very long to make, but those who know them really appreciate that I still keep them alive,” she shares.

As Hyderabad evolves, Khassa by Shahnoor Jehan is serving not just food but memories, warmth, and love passed down through generations.