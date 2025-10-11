Property owners protest 30% tax hike in Secunderabad Cantonment

HYDERABAD: The recent increase of property tax rates by 30 per cent in Secunderabad Cantonment has raised concerns among property owners. On Friday, Secunderabad Cantonment property owners submitted a representation to SCB officials, urging them to keep the tax hike in abeyance and ensure it is not implemented retrospectively.

Sources said that the Secunderabad Cantonment Board increases property tax every three years. Between 2018 and 2021, commercial property rates were increased by 20 per cent and residential rates by 10 per cent. In 2022, SCB officials proposed a 30 per cent hike for both residential and commercial properties, but it was put on hold. Last month, however, the Cantonment implemented the increase without prior notice.

Property owners, especially those along Rajiv Rahadari (SH-1), have received notices for the Triennial Revision of Property Tax for the financial year, with the proposed tax more than doubling existing amounts.

Speaking to TNIE, Telukunta Satish Gupta, chairman of the Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners JAC and a resident of Secunderabad Cantonment, said, “We were surprised when we received the notice about the sudden increase in property tax, as we are already facing nightmarish experiences due to the ongoing Elevated Corridor Project.”