Ritika Nayak: Each role should reveal a new shade of me

Take us through your journey into films.

I was born and raised in Delhi, in an Odia family. I’ve always loved being in front of people — whether it was school events or college cultural activities. Modelling happened quite naturally, and I participated in a competition, which I ended up winning. That experience gave me the confidence, exposure, and push to explore acting. Eventually, my path led me to Telugu cinema, where I made my debut with Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. It’s been a beautiful journey so far, and I’m truly grateful for the love I’ve received.

Did you always dream of being a part of the film industry?

Honestly, films weren’t always part of the plan. Growing up in Delhi, I never imagined I’d end up working in Telugu cinema. But I’ve always loved storytelling and performing, and once I started modelling, I realised the screen was where I truly wanted to be. Acting has now become both my passion and my purpose.