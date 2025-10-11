Shaking up the scene with Frida

Tell us about your journey as a bartender.

I started out in restaurant service and later joined a winery in Mexico. For me, bartending became a natural progression, it allowed me to explore more flavours while interacting with guests. I actually studied culinary arts because I initially wanted to work in the kitchen, but I soon realised that wasn’t where my heart was. The bar gave me the perfect balance — creativity, movement, and human connection.

What made you passionate about bartending?

For me, the most important thing in any bar or restaurant is the service. Drinks can be good, food can be great, but it’s the experience that people remember. My goal has always been to make sure guests leave happier than when they arrived. Bartending lets me do that every day — it’s personal, creative, and constantly evolving.