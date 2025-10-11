Sweets that tell Hyderabad’s story

It was one of those breezy evenings at the Altair Terrace, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, where the air carried the fragrance of dry fruits and sweetness. The setting felt almost magical as guests gathered for a masterclass that promised a journey back to the royal kitchens of the Deccan. In collaboration with Dakni Sweet Treats and Sangat, it turned into more than just a culinary event — it became a heartfelt celebration of Hyderabad’s rich heritage and its timeless love for sweets.

Naina Khundmeri, director of Dakni Sweet Treats, smiled as she spoke about how the idea of this masterclass came into place. “There were a couple of things that came together. There was an idea to do something new and unique, something that had not really been showcased in Hyderabad yet. A masterclass on Hyderabadi delicacies made perfect sense since many of these recipes are fading and we are trying to revive them. We wanted to do something to give back to Hyderabad. You know how festivals make us bond a little more, and what’s the best way to bond during Diwali? It’s with sweets, of course, and with reliving memories of your hometown and heritage,” she said.

As trays of delicate Deccani sweets were unveiled, everyone leaned in, eager to see, and taste; the magic. The Hyderabadi Badam Ki Jali, with its lace-like patterns, was soft and subtle, melting almost instantly in the mouth with a whisper of almond and sugar. The golden-brown Ashrafi brought a gentle chew, scented with saffron and almond, its coin shape reminding you of royal times and celebration. And the Badam Kund: rich in flavours of saffron, ghee, and almonds topped with silver waraq; strikes a perfect balance of nutty richness and sweetness, with a texture that’s firm yet yielding, making you want to eat more.