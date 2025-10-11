Telangana High Court raps HYDRAA’s inaction on MLA’s plea

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court questioned state government departments, including the HYDRAA, for their inaction on complaints made by Kamareddy MLA Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy regarding illegal and unauthorized high-rise constructions on lakes and public spaces in and around Hyderabad.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, while hearing the MLA’s writ petition, asked the counsels representing various departments: “The complainant is an MLA. What have you been doing since December 2024?”

The MLA approached the court seeking directions to authorities to act on his representations alleging serious violations by certain construction firms.

During the proceedings, the judge questioned why the MLA, being a legislator, had not raised the issue effectively in the Assembly and why he had singled out four construction companies. The judge further asked whether there were no such illegal constructions in Kamareddy. “First concentrate on Kamareddy and then come to Hyderabad,” Justice Reddy advised.

In response, the petitioner’s counsel said the MLA had, in fact, raised the matter in the Assembly despite being in the opposition with limited strength. The municipal administration minister, however, had replied that bodies like HYDRAA and HMDA were responsible for acting on such issues. Based on this, the MLA submitted several complaints to government agencies, but no action was taken.