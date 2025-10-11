What actors eat on a set

I’ve worked in two films and have a total screen time of 14 seconds combined. So I can’t tell whether I’m a method actor or a meth actor.

For my first three seconds of acting, I came under the category called junior artiste — a term I took offence to in one day of being one. We’re the humans in the background pretending to be humans while the hero is being a hero. It’s a tough job — you have to eat the same fake ice cream with the same joy for 53 retakes of a hero struggling to say, ‘Hello, my name is Rajesh’. When the hero messes up, he gets a retake. But if a junior artiste does the same, he is taken out.

That’s when I realised — the difference between a junior artiste and an actor isn’t talent, it’s the treatment.

It was my debut, so I was enjoying it all. Then lunch was shouted upon us, and we marched like sheep to the rice-and-dal section. It was summer, and I’m Telugu — I need curd. I spotted some, but it was in another section where the one-dialogue actors and ex-dreamer assistants ate.

So I went there and said, ‘Anna, curd’. He said, ‘Curd is not there’. I pointed, ‘But it’s right here’. He said, ‘This is not for you’.

I went home and ate Greek yogurt with rice just to tell my hurt little gut, ‘Relax, this is an experiment, not your life’.

Within three days, I was promoted to artiste. I had one dialogue — took six takes — but I was more excited to face the curd counter guy. Yesterday, he was scissors and I was paper. Today, I was rock.