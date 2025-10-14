Each graft, each scar, tells a story of survival

The doctor wants the society to rise above superstitions. “Many people still believe that donating organs might affect their rebirth or future existence, but that’s not true. If we truly believe in God, we must also believe that He ensures completeness in every soul. By donating organs, we are not losing something; we are continuing to live through others. Instead of allowing our bodies to be destroyed by cremation or burial, we can give life to 14–15 people by donating organs. Even after death, we can continue to make a difference. I appeal to everyone to come forward and donate the eyes and skin, immediately after death,” she appealed.

Right now, it is mostly educated individuals, especially those abroad, who are aware and willing to donate, informs Dr Lakshmi. “We need much more awareness about skin donation and the facilities available at Osmania. Our skin bank can store up to a thousand grafts, which are provided free of cost to burn victims at Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals. To expand this effort, other hospitals need to establish MoUs with Osmania to access skin bank services. Going forward, we hope to develop satellite centres across the state with the help of NGOs and the government,” she shared.

But like every field, Dr Lakshmi’s was no different. “When I took charge, I saw it as an opportunity to make a difference — not just administratively but academically and socially. We organised the National Burn Conference at Osmania, in collaboration with the Plastic Surgery and Burns Associations. Every step reinforced my belief that leadership is not about authority; it’s about purpose and progress,” she noted.