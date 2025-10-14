Unfiltered. Unforgettable. Quotes from winners

Rekha Lahoti, CEO, Kalakriti India

I feel wonderful about winning this award because art and culture are truly the soft power of any economy. We’ve been in Hyderabad since 2002, constantly striving to promote art and culture, so it feels great to see that effort recognised. Our mission has always been to bring art to the public and the public to art. I truly believe that the more people see art around them, the more it inspires and influences positive change.

Anjani Reddy, painter

I was genuinely humbled when I learnt that I was one among the 10 chosen for this honour. It’s such a privilege. I’ve always been inspired by the great women around us. A woman can do far more than people assume; she can multitask and thrive beautifully. Through my art, I want to spread positivity because there’s already enough negativity around. If I can make people a little more peaceful, happy, and joyful, that’s my contribution to society.

Saraswathi Malluvalasa, entrepreneur

I feel truly great receiving this award. Our Millet Sisters network have been my biggest inspiration, especially at a time when agriculture faces so many challenges. Their contribution, especially that of women farmers, often goes unnoticed. Through our work, I hope to bring gender equality and build a more balanced society.

Dr Palukuri Lakshmi, surgeon

It feels amazing! I was honestly surprised when I got the message, but standing here today fills me with joy. Being recognised in the government sector means a lot. My biggest inspiration has always been my family — my parents-in-law and everyone at home have been deeply involved in social work and community service. I’ve learnt from them, and now I encourage all my students to work for the poor and serve in the government sector. I truly believe that everyone should carry the thought of helping others whenever they can — that’s what really matters in life.