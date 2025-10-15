Bhagyashree: Travel is the best teacher

It's been over 30 years since Maine Pyar Kiya stole hearts, yet Bhagyashree’s charm and sincerity remain just as endearing. Warm, thoughtful, and full of grace, she continues to inspire women to embrace their individuality and strength. In Hyderabad for JITO Connect 2025, the actress opens up about empowerment, evolving roles for women, her love for travel, and life beyond the silver screen.



Excerpts



How does it feel to be part of JITO Connect 2025?

I have always been the person to stand up and say women’s rights are very important. We all live in a bubble in metropolitan cities, but it’s about women empowerment also in tier-two and tier-three cities who need the support. So, when there are women entrepreneurs who are building businesses and are empowering women, I feel pushing this cause forward becomes an important part. Today, when I go to a set and see so many women working there, it feels wonderful. Back when we started, there were only men. At most, your co-star or your hair person would be a woman, but there weren’t any other women around. There are so many women now on sets, it feels great to witness that change.