Hyderabad cops crack down on phone use while driving; over 80,000 booked

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad traffic has registered 80,555 cases of motorists using mobile phones while driving or riding between January 1 and October 12 this year. During special drives conducted over the weekend on October 13 and 14, an additional 2,345 cases were booked.

Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D Joel Davis said a large number of motorists continue to use mobile phones on the move, endangering not only their own lives but also those of other road users.

“Using a mobile phone while driving distracts attention, reduces reaction time, and remains one of the major causes of road accidents. Despite repeated warnings, this dangerous practice persists on city roads,” he said.

In comparison, 58,056 cases were registered in 2023 and 78,108 in 2024 for mobile phone use while driving.

Amid rising violations, the traffic police have launched special enforcement drives across the city.

Reels to raise cybercrime awareness

Meanwhile, Hyderabad cops will use Instagram reels to promote cybercrime awareness among citizens in the city, said Additional CP (Crimes) M Srinivas on Tuesday during a review meeting. He stated that the officials will focus on raising awareness about investment and trading scams.