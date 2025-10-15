Recognising the signs before menopause

As the world observes World Menopause Day on October 18, experts stress the need to talk about a stage that often goes unnoticed, which is the perimenopause phase, the transition that begins years before menopause itself. While menopause is when a woman stops menstruating for 12 consecutive months, perimenopause is the phase that leads up to it, marked by fluctuating hormones and significant changes that happen in the body.



According to Dr Padmavathi Kapila, chief consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist at Renova Hospitals, Langar House, perimenopause is a transition phase where the ovaries produce less oestrogen. “Perimenopause is that in-between phase when the ovaries start producing less oestrogen. It usually begins in a woman’s 40s and can last for several years before menopause sets in. Menopause, on the other hand, is when you’ve gone 12 months without a menstrual cycle, which typically happens around the age of 51,” Dr Padmavathi explains.