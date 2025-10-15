Sculpting Success: Hyderabad Emerges as a Global Cosmetic Hotspot

Over the past decade, cosmetic beauty procedures have evolved from being a luxury indulgence to a mainstream lifestyle choice. What was once whispered about in hushed tones has become an open conversation — shared across social media feeds, beauty blogs, and wellness forums. From subtle enhancements to complete makeovers, the beauty industry is witnessing an unprecedented boom, driven by technological innovation, growing social acceptance, and the desire for self-expression.

In recent years, Hyderabad too has rapidly emerged as a hotspot for cosmetic and aesthetic enhancements — offering everything from non-surgical treatments like fillers and laser skincare to complex plastic surgeries. A mix of factors is propelling this transformation: changing social attitudes, advanced technology, medical tourism, and competitive pricing.

According to Dr K Kranthi Varma, consultant dermatologist, Renova Hospitals, Hyderabad’s rise as a cosmetic hub is the result of “a rare combination of affordability, world-class infrastructure, and skilled specialists.” This, he explains, has also fuelled a boom in medical tourism, attracting patients not just from across India but also from the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.