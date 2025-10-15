Telangana HC orders probe into Hyderabad Public School fund irregularities

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Education department principal secretary to look into the allegations of mismanagement of funds of the Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Society.

While hearing a PIL filed by one Durgam Ravinder, alleging large-scale irregularities in the administration of the prestigious institution, division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, directed the principal secretary to investigate the matter and take appropriate action within 3 months.

The court observed that several factual allegations had been made against the HPS management, which required examination by the statutory authorities. “A whole lot of factual allegations are made, which we don’t think we should enter into at this stage. Being a statutory body having supervisory control over these privately-run schools, you examine his representation,” the bench told the Education department while disposing of the PIL.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that HPS was originally a government institution and was later handed over to a governing body for smoother administration. However, she contended that the present management had failed to adhere to its own bylaws, particularly in implementing reservations in admissions and recruitment. She also pointed out that proposed changes to the bylaws were earlier placed before the Assembly and sent for the assent of the Governor, who returned with objections.