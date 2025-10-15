When kilos hurt

We frequently dismiss it — ‘it’s only ten kilos’. However, that little number can be compounded with serious consequences within your body. Those extra kilos can change hormones, change metabolism, create pressure on the heart, and could even affect fertility. Connection to lifestyle diseases can begin with just a few extra kilos, which may not manifest until later when they can gradually slow important body functions and begin to compromise your health. Experts are cautioning that weight gain may be even more serious than what the mirror reflects.

Carrying even 10 extra kilos can set off a chain reaction within your body — one that silently strains your heart and blood vessels.