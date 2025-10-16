Bringing reusability to India's rocket race

At just nineteen, Jainul Abedin decided to chase the sky, quite literally. What began as a teenager’s fascination with rockets and the mysteries of space soon took shape as Abyom SpaceTech & Defence, a Hyderabad-based startup born of passion, grit, and an audacious dream. From its base at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, the young team is developing reusable rockets powered by re-ignitable, throttleable cryogenic engines and a mobile testing facility that allows rocket engines to be tested on wheels. Each innovation marks a small but significant step toward making space travel reusable, reliable, and truly affordable. With over 150 successful tests already completed and eyes set on India’s first reusable rocket launch by 2028, Jainul speaks to CE about the story behind Abyom, the challenges of starting young, and the vision driving this bold venture.

Excerpts

What’s the story behind the name ‘Abyom,’ and how did the idea begin?

The name ‘Abyom’ is derived from the Sanskrit word Vyom, meaning sky or space. My fascination with rockets and space exploration began in childhood and gradually evolved into a lifelong pursuit. I first came up with the idea at 16 and turned it into action at 19, in 2020. That passion led to the creation of Abyom SpaceTech & Defence, a venture built to democratise access to space through indigenous innovation and sustainable technology.