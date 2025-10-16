Devotion in every melody with Jeet Gannguli

Performing in a diverse city like Hyderabad, Jeet was touched by the audience’s enthusiasm for both his Hindi and Bengali tracks. “Many weren’t Bengali but sang Ki Kore Toke Bolbo! — the Bengali version of Suno Na Sangemarmar. I thought I’d start with Hindi, then switch to Bengali, but everyone was humming along. I asked organisers to turn on the lights to see people dancing at the back. They were singing Mon Majhi Re! I’ve never seen such love here before.”

The night was memorable. “Honestly, the whole experience was memorable,” he smiles, adding, “But when I stepped out of my car and saw so many people come to greet me — it was overwhelming. Awards are special, but moments like these are what an artist treasures forever.”

Talking about preparation, Jeet says the musical groundwork is similar to other concerts, but the spirit is different. “We rehearse and prepare like any concert, but these performances have their own rhythm. You sing songs like Dhaker Taale, and the energy is devotional. I performed at Vaishno Devi this year too — only bhajans. But whether it’s a bhajan or a film song, music itself is a prayer. Music has no language, devotion has no boundary,” he explained.

Meanwhile, his wife Chandrani Ganguli shared her amazement at Hyderabad’s response. “We had a similar experience at Nagpur, where most of the crowd were Maharashtrians. Like Hyderabad, Nagpur is culturally rich. Mumbai has become a melting pot, but cities like Pune, Nagpur, and now Hyderabad still preserve authenticity. To see non-Bengalis responding so beautifully to Bengali songs was overwhelming. Here, I saw the same energy,” said Chandrani.