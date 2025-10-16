HMDA starts soil tests for Paradise–Dairy Farm elevated corridor to ease NH-44 traffic

HYDERABAD: The HMDA has started the initial phase of the proposed elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Military Dairy Farm Road along NH-44, extending towards Suchitra Junction. Soil testing work has begun on the 5.4 km stretch before the commencement of construction.

Once completed, the corridor will ease congestion on National Highway-44 and improve access to northern Telangana.

The Rs 1,580 crore project is being executed by MVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd. “The agency has started soil testing to determine the soil’s suitability for the proposed construction.

After the tests, permission will be sought from the traffic police to divert traffic, as the stretch needs to be closed for construction. Senior traffic officials have already inspected the route for diversion plans. Once public notification is issued, work will begin by the end of this month,” HMDA officials said.

Work on shifting underground utilities, including 1,000 mm and 800 mm MS/PSC water pipelines, and widening of the road is under progress and nearing completion.