HMDA starts soil tests for Paradise–Dairy Farm elevated corridor to ease NH-44 traffic

HYDERABAD: The HMDA has started the initial phase of the proposed elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Military Dairy Farm Road along NH-44, extending towards Suchitra Junction. Soil testing work has begun on the 5.4 km stretch before the commencement of construction.
Once completed, the corridor will ease congestion on National Highway-44 and improve access to northern Telangana.
The Rs 1,580 crore project is being executed by MVR Infra Projects Pvt Ltd. “The agency has started soil testing to determine the soil’s suitability for the proposed construction.
After the tests, permission will be sought from the traffic police to divert traffic, as the stretch needs to be closed for construction. Senior traffic officials have already inspected the route for diversion plans. Once public notification is issued, work will begin by the end of this month,” HMDA officials said.
Work on shifting underground utilities, including 1,000 mm and 800 mm MS/PSC water pipelines, and widening of the road is under progress and nearing completion.
The six-lane corridor will include a 4.6 km elevated section and a 600-metre underground tunnel near Begumpet Airport. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) approved the tunnel in March 2025. It was added due to a steep curve along the airport boundary and will be built to accommodate a future Metro Rail line on a double-decker structure.
Covering busy areas such as Secunderabad, Tadbund Junction and Bowenpally Junction, the corridor will end at Dairy Farm Road. It is designed to decongest central traffic and streamline connectivity to Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
Currently, around 1.5 to 2 lakh vehicles travel daily between Paradise Circle and Dairy Farm Road. The corridor is expected to reduce travel time to about 30 minutes and benefit commuters heading towards Medchal, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Adilabad via NH-44.
The project is expected to reduce signalised junctions, improve fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and provide smoother connectivity from the city centre to the ORR.