Leveling up: Snax’s journey in Esports

If you’d met Raj Varma a decade ago, you’d probably have found him hunched over a screen — fingers flying, eyes locked, lost in a digital world many adults then dismissed as a waste of time. To him, gaming wasn’t a career; it was an escape, a ritual after school, something done purely for fun. But somewhere between those late-night sessions and long weekends, that hobby evolved into something far greater. Today, Raj is better known by his in-game name Snax — one of India’s most recognised esports figures, representing the country on global stages and redefining what it means to be a gamer from Hyderabad.



He still remembers the moment everything changed — when his team, S8UL, gained international recognition. “When I joined S8UL, the first thing that comes to mind is the global recognition we received at the Esports Awards,” he recalls with a smile. It had only been two months since he joined when S8UL won the ‘Content Group of the Year’ title — a win that set the tone for everything that followed. “That beginning truly motivated me. It pushed me to work harder for global recognition, and as a team, we gave it our all. Our dedication paid off when S8UL won the ‘Content Creation of the Year Award’ three years in a row, along with the ‘Golden Award’. The Esports World Cup was always our ultimate dream, and last year, that dream came true when we became a club partner. Travelling to Riyadh and representing India at that scale felt surreal — a moment I’ll never forget. I only hope we do even better next year,” he says.



Despite the global fame, Snax has never lost touch with his roots. Hyderabad, he says, shaped not just his personality but also his creative voice. “I think my extroverted nature comes from growing up here. I was always a backbencher, surrounded by fun-loving friends. We’d ride around the city on scooters, laugh endlessly, and just live in the moment. That Hyderabadi energy — loud, warm, and welcoming — is part of who I am. When I started streaming in my Hyderabadi slang, people instantly connected with it because it felt real and different. I’ve stayed true to that ever since. The love I get from Hyderabad and across India means everything to me; it’s an honour to represent my roots,” he smiles.