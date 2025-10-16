Leveling up: Snax’s journey in Esports

If you’d met Raj Varma a decade ago, you’d probably have found him hunched over a screen — fingers flying, eyes locked, lost in a digital world many adults then dismissed as a waste of time. To him, gaming wasn’t a career; it was an escape, a ritual after school, something done purely for fun. But somewhere between those late-night sessions and long weekends, that hobby evolved into something far greater. Today, Raj is better known by his in-game name Snax — one of India’s most recognised esports figures, representing the country on global stages and redefining what it means to be a gamer from Hyderabad.
He still remembers the moment everything changed — when his team, S8UL, gained international recognition. “When I joined S8UL, the first thing that comes to mind is the global recognition we received at the Esports Awards,” he recalls with a smile. It had only been two months since he joined when S8UL won the ‘Content Group of the Year’ title — a win that set the tone for everything that followed. “That beginning truly motivated me. It pushed me to work harder for global recognition, and as a team, we gave it our all. Our dedication paid off when S8UL won the ‘Content Creation of the Year Award’ three years in a row, along with the ‘Golden Award’. The Esports World Cup was always our ultimate dream, and last year, that dream came true when we became a club partner. Travelling to Riyadh and representing India at that scale felt surreal — a moment I’ll never forget. I only hope we do even better next year,” he says.
Despite the global fame, Snax has never lost touch with his roots. Hyderabad, he says, shaped not just his personality but also his creative voice. “I think my extroverted nature comes from growing up here. I was always a backbencher, surrounded by fun-loving friends. We’d ride around the city on scooters, laugh endlessly, and just live in the moment. That Hyderabadi energy — loud, warm, and welcoming — is part of who I am. When I started streaming in my Hyderabadi slang, people instantly connected with it because it felt real and different. I’ve stayed true to that ever since. The love I get from Hyderabad and across India means everything to me; it’s an honour to represent my roots,” he smiles.
But like most success stories, his journey wasn’t without setbacks. An arm-wrestling injury once forced him to step away from esports — a crushing blow for someone whose life revolved around gaming. “The shift from esports to content creation wasn’t easy. That injury forced me to pause, but I always believed I’d find my path again. My YouTube tutorials and streams had already built a strong community that encouraged me to create more vlogs and lifestyle content. When PUBG got banned, I decided to focus entirely on content — a decision that changed my life. It opened doors I never imagined. Now, after five years in esports and three in content creation, the journey feels incredible — and with Arena of Valor on the horizon, who knows, I might make a comeback soon,” he says.
Pivoting to YouTube turned out to be a turning point. His gameplay tutorials and vlogs drew a loyal audience. “That hard decision helped me achieve things I never thought possible in esports,” he reflects.
That transition also brought a new sense of discipline and balance. “In esports, players often practice 12–14 hours a day, neglecting health, sleep, and diet. I realised early on how much that lifestyle affects focus and performance. That’s when I began working out, eating right, and maintaining a routine. Discipline became a huge part of my life — it keeps me confident, consistent, and mentally sharp. Even now, if I skip a workout or break my schedule, I feel off-track. Fitness and discipline have shaped who I am today, fuelling my hunger to grow — whether in gaming, content creation, or life — and that hunger never stops,” he says.
Of course, the digital world has its own pitfalls. “I’ve never really faced a ‘reality check’ through hate or trolling — that comes with growth, and I’ve learned to take it in stride. But the real turning point was that arm-wrestling incident. It taught me how one mistake, one careless action, can change everything. On social media, every move is watched, and it takes just a second to get cancelled. As my channel grew from 10,000 to over two million subscribers, I began to feel the weight of responsibility. That incident — born out of male ego — taught me to stay grounded and mindful. It was a tough lesson, but one that shaped who I am today,” he notes.